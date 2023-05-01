Radio Review | Klaus Flaming is a radio journalist from the old union: he focuses on music in his program, not slapstick

The retiring Flaming sums up his career and his life so far in the Klaus Flaming 64 years series.

Music journalist Klaus Flaming was born in 1958. The birth of rock music cannot be pinpointed to one exact time, but its final breakthrough takes place around the same time.

Now Flaming is at retirement age. He sums up his career and his life so far in an entire year 64 years of Klaus Flaming in the series.

Flaming is especially remembered as a specialist in horse music since the 1980s. His most famous program is probably Metal Union, which was broadcast on Radiomafia and YleX from 1990 to 2006. He must have done the first radio interviews about Nightwish, Stratovarius and Children of Bodom.

Radio Rock 64 years of Klaus Flaming -series includes memories and clips from the journalist’s entire radio career. However, metal is younger than rock. Flaming shows that he also knows the backgrounds of his favorite genre.

In addition to the heavier cover, there is rock from side to side. The group includes many songs that fall far outside Radio Rock’s music profile.

I have learned from Flaming, for example, that one of the earliest Finnish rock’n’roll songs is a children’s song: Vesa Enteen interpreted by Jöröjukka rock from 1960.

The radio the edited music program is a seriously endangered genre. At the turn of the year, Yleisradio cut back its special music programs with a big hand. At that time, it was promised that “later” new music content would be added to Areena. Nothing has been heard from them since then, so the whole thing seems to have been forgotten.

Klaus Flaming is the music editor of the old (Metalli) union. His presentation style is matter-of-fact and relaxed at the same time. And the content is focused on the music, not the slapstick.

Yle handled the retirement of that generation of journalists so that no one was hired to replace them, but the programs were discontinued. In fact, the generational chain of radio music journalism has already been broken in Pasila, because new radio music journalists have not been recruited enough for a long time.

Mightily program policy offers commercial radio an opportunity to raise its profile. Hopefully, the advertising channels will at least continue to breathe life into the almost dead program genre.

In other words, I hope Klaus Flaming will be replaced by someone new next year.

Klaus Flaming’s 64 years, Radio Rock Mon–Thurs at 20:00 and Sun at 14:00 and Supla (only live).

