Radio review Anja Portin’s Finlandia-winning children’s novel Radio Popov turned into a skilful listening to children

The abandoned Alfred boy in the story gets a mystical helper and becomes visible.

Alfred (Eetu Känkänen) lying at home on the hallway carpet. Food is exhausted, electricity cut off, father lost. Behind the door, however, a mystical helper appears (Ursula Salo), through which the abandoned Alfred becomes visible and also finds fateful destinies.

Anja Portinin children’s novel Radio Popov last year, it won the Finlandia Prize for children’s and young people’s literature. Now it’s over Iira Halttusen dramatized and Emilia Putkisen guided.

Nowadays, children’s images only appear online, which has freed them from the lengths tied up by broadcasting places. Radio Popovia not published as a series but as an hour-long continuous listening. I would think it works because the target audience is not the youngest in the family but the peers of the protagonist, who is about 9 years old.

Acting in a children’s drama is a combination of clear articulation and emotional acting. All the actors in the audition know this perfectly.

Radio Popov, Yle Areena.