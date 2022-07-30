Radio Review | An interview about transgenderism completed in 1992 can already be listened to as a documentary from the past, its terminology is also partly history

Tarja Tallqvist did pioneering work when she interviewed Pirkko-Liisaa Vankina in her own body for her radio documentary.

Pirkko-Liisa already realized at the age of five that everything was not right. Little by little, she realized that she was a woman, even though she was born in a man’s body. “I didn’t know the name for this phenomenon.”

Awareness of transgenderism grew strongly in Finland in the 1990s. Seta Transtukipiste was founded in 1994. The media started to take an interest in the topic. The law on gender reassignment entered into force in 2002.

Tarja Tallqvist did pioneering work when he interviewed Pirkko-Liisa in his radio documentary that premiered in 1992 A prisoner in his own body. Today, the program can be listened to as a documentary about what it was like to be transgender before the development of social awareness and legislation. Even the terminology that appears in it is already partly history.

Pirkko-Liisa tells how he applied for a “castration permit” from the Medical Board. When it was not granted, he operated on himself and was about to lose his life.

In the end, permission was needed to change the name, but the personal identification number remained unchanged. You cannot get a loan from the bank with a combination of a woman’s name and a man’s surname. “In a raid, the police won’t believe my papers.”

Tallqvist is a journalist and documentarian who has dealt with a lot of nursing problems in his work. Since then, he also served as a Member of Parliament from 2007 to 2011.

A prisoner in his own body is an extremely reduced documentary, actually a question-and-answer interview, the only dramatic elements of which are long silences after certain questions. Based on the author’s experience, the solution must have been thought out, but the end result is still dramaturgically flat in its uniformity.

