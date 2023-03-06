Monday, March 6, 2023
Radio Review | Alsa Ojala’s radio essay on transgenderism approaches the topic through joy

March 6, 2023
Radio Review | Alsa Ojala's radio essay on transgenderism approaches the topic through joy

In Alsa Ojala’s radio essay It was a long night there is something new and something old. It brings new perspectives not only to the discussion about transgenderism, but also to essayistic radio expression.

Transgenderism is a happy thing Alsa Ojala declares in his radio feature It was a long night. He tries to challenge the canon of general discussion, where transgenderism is presented as a difficult issue and topic.

From what I’ve seen and experienced, it’s not that simple. It is associated with depression, suicidality and mental health problems.

And even in Ojala’s radio piece, it’s not just about joy. It presents the harsh criticism of the Finnish health care system, legislation and bureaucracy that is familiar from other journalism on the subject. We will see many long nights before the world is ready in this matter.

But yes, in any case, the program manages to bring something new to the conversation. Perhaps the pursuit of joy is precisely what is needed here. Maybe it would help Dispel problems and prejudices.

Ojala also brings something new to essayistic radio expression. He performs a large part of his monologue while singing. When retouching the vocal sound, the overtuned Auto-Tune is in place for once. It underlines the state of change in which the singer lives.

It was a long night – an essay on transgenderism, Radio 1 at 21:00 and Yle Areena.

More like a detective story

Danish by Peter Høegin Sense of snow from 1992 is a true modern classic novel. Last year it was published and this year three decades have passed since it was translated into Finnish.

Also Outi Vallen the radio dramatization will soon fill the circles. It was newly completed in 1996.

A self-narrator based on long monologues interspersed with dramatic scenes is the easiest way to adapt fiction for listening. In this case, however, it has been done in such a way that the end result cannot be accused of being cheap.

Valle’s solution also emphasizes Høeg’s literary merits. Sense of snow is often classified as a detective story, but it is much more than the archetypal detective story in its depth, multi-layeredness and sociality.

Kristiina Elstelä (1943–2016) perfectly lives up to the main role. It also deserves a mention Heikki Nousiainenwho effectively gropes as Peter “mechanic” Föjl.

Sense of snow, Yle Areena

