Radio | Radio’s dj culture is thinning out, but DJ Orion’s departure shows no signs of abating

The 20-year-old youth channel YleX holds its own against the pressure of commercial channels, and celebrates its birthday at the same time as its oldest program.

Rave last two hours. The rhythm continues almost non-stop. Dj Orion ie Juska Wendland play songs. So he doesn’t just put them in a row, but actually plays them – mixes, rhythms, shortens, combines…

That’s what he does, because he’s a DJ, that is, a dishwasher. DJ culture was born in the 1970s with disco music. Tiskijukka is a performer and star who mostly plays recordings made by others. DJ culture is still going strong in the clubs, but it’s quieter on the radio.

When commercial radio started in Finland in the mid-1980s, a large record collection and skillful use of a record player were tough challenges for a radio host. Today, the music and the program on the radio are mostly separated, and the host is mainly required to provide verbal assistance.

Bass radio stream streaming in the fall of 2019 was a big setback for Finnish radio’s DJ culture. Today, the channel only has a few DJ-led special programs. In addition to them, the diskijukas run parties mostly on YleX, where, in addition to DJ Orion, you can find programs such as Unbeatable and Sonny.

Dj Orion is the longest-lived among them. The 15-year-old broadcast is also YleX’s oldest program. The passage shows no signs of clotting. There is plenty of electronic dance music, and the audience actively participates in making the program.

In the thinning out of radio DJ culture, one big exception seems to confirm the rule. Matti Airaksisen now hosted by the highly popular Radio Nova Retro Friday is almost the only special music program on commercial radio for the general public. Nevertheless, there has been no enthusiasm for the concept elsewhere.

YleX celebrates his birthday at the same time as his oldest program. The channel turned 20 on January 13. The public service’s youth channel holds its own against the pressure of commercial channels.

According to the latest results of Finnpanel’s National Radio Survey, YleX is the most listened to Finnish radio channel among 15-24 year olds, of whom it reaches 17 percent every week.

In addition to the prime time star presenters, an essential part of the channel’s concept are the evening music programs. Although their number has decreased a lot in the channel’s history, you can still hear music from YleX that almost no other radio plays. It can be a trump card against competing channels as well as, for example, music streaming services.

DJ Orion, Yle Areena and YleX on Fridays at 8 pm