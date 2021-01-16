Radio | Onnen’s tune, which has just turned ten, is Finland’s most listened to radio program

Saturday morning’s Onnen tune gathers an average of 540,000 listeners every week.

Also on the radio a unified culture is a thing of the past, and listening is increasingly fragmented across multiple channels. However, some institutions hold their own.

On average, an average of 540,000 Finns still gather on Radio Morning at Radio Finland to listen to anniversary congratulations and wish music.

If The melody of happiness would come from television, it would be from week to week among the 100 most popular programs. Of the TV channels, only the three largest, TV1, TV2 and MTV3, regularly reach higher viewership rates.

However, the revolution in media consumption has also gnawed Happiness tune popularity. When the program was founded in 2011, it reached as many as 732,000 listeners.

Program was born when Radio Finland replaced provincial radios with a nationwide broadcast on Saturdays. Many provincial radios had had similar congratulatory programs.

Popularity exploded when listeners realized that now greetings could be sent nationwide, and not just within their own province.

Although all modern communication delicacies are in use today, dozens of postcards still arrive in the program every week. “Some of them have been busy themselves, and the end result shows that time has been spent on it,” Yle’s radio and audio manager Jonna Ferm says.

One Happiness tune distinctiveness are voice messages, often poetry to day heroes. The clumsy rhyming of the verses is essentially relevant.

The music desires are evergreen spiced with a few surprises. Children’s music is also desired on a regular basis. The difference from the playlist of the channel’s broadcast streams is considerable.

Because congratulations come hundreds hundreds a week, they are limited to birthdays and wedding days – for example, name days or graduations are not quoted.

But what the future of the program is all about is that congratulations are held for 50 plus, and the majority of day heroes celebrate their 70th or 80th anniversary.

Radio Finland’s corresponding producer Aino Töllinen recalls that those younger round years do not have much noise elsewhere.

“It’s also worth noting that congratulators are often the children or grandchildren of day heroes. So there is a continuum of generations. ”

Something Happiness tune public relations is illustrated by the reaction that arose when the program’s tenth anniversary was mentioned in a broadcast a week ago.

“In addition to the heroes of the day, we started flooding with congratulations to the program itself,” Jonna Ferm says and laughs.

Tone of Happiness, Radio Finland at 7.03 and Arena.