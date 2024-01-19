Radio Oasis issued a statement this Friday, January 19, to officially say goodbye to its listeners. A few days ago, Daniel Marquina surprised more than one by announcing the news that this station would say goodbye to FM. In an interview for Carlos Orozco's podcast, the announcer also told the reasons why it will cease to exist, when the last broadcast will be and which station will replace it. Below, we tell you all the details.

What does it say in the Radio Oasis statement?

Through his X account (formerly Twitter), Radio Oasis shared a statement in which he thanked his team for the “effort, affection and passion they dedicated to this station that marked a milestone in the history of rock and pop of the 80s and 90s.” Likewise, they did it with their advertiserswho “contributed to maintaining the essence for more than 13 years.”

Finally, they extended their gratitude to their faithful listeners: “We were the meeting point for lovers of good music… Excited because we were part of their lives.”

Radio Oasis statement. Photo: X/Radio Oasis

When will be the last Radio Oasis broadcast?

According to the announcer Daniel Marquina, the last broadcast of Radio Oasis will be the Wednesday, January 31. In the statement published by the station, it was reported that, as of Thursday, February 1, “it will cease its transmissions on the 100.1 FM frequency.”

What station will replace Radio Oasis?

The announcer Daniel Marquina He also revealed, during Carlos Orozco's podcast, the name of the station that will replace Radio Oasisfrom February 1: “It's going to be radio Bethel, a religious radio station,” accurate.

What did the announcer Daniel Marquina say about the end of Radio Oasis?

The announcer Daniel Marquina was also encouraged to tell the reasons why it was decided to permanently stop work at Radio Oasis: “Before Edu Saettone (entered), things were going badly. I'm not surprised by this decision. It wasn't going well for us. Oxygen was beating us. They sold more than us. What happened is logical. It makes me sad, without a doubt, but Well”.