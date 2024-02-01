What happened to one of the most important radio stations in Peru? Radio Oasis gained a lot of fame in the 2010s for the rock and pop songs it broadcast on its signal. 100.1 FM; However, this January 31 came to an end and the last minutes of its existence generated a great impact on social networks. Several Internet users shared the precise moment in which it broadcast its final minutes before being replaced by the religious organization Bethel.

Why did radio Oasis close?

The news of its closure took everyone by surprise, since the announcement was made unofficially. Although Oasis radio It did not issue any statement, one of its announcers, Daniel Marquina, was in charge of revealing that the company was no longer going due to financial problems.

In a conversation with Carlos Orozco's YouTube channel, Marquina announced that his program would come to an end on January 31 due to Oasis being sold to an organization. “The radio will disappear, it will not exist. It's going to be a religious radio station (Bethel). The radio will no longer belong to CRP, it will be independent. I will no longer work for the brand. “I will offer my radio services to whoever needs them,” he commented.

The announcer also specified that direct competition, such as Oxígeno, affected them because the sponsors chose to invest in that brand that is owned by RPP and not in Oasis: “Things were bad. I am not surprised by this decision. We weren't doing well. Oxygen beat us. They sold more than us. What has happened is logical,” he said.

How was the last Oasis radio broadcast that captivated and excited fans?

On the Tiktok platform there are various videos that users shared of the precise moment in which the Oasis announcer announces the station's last broadcast: “11.59 at night. This is how Oasis, rock radio in Spanish, ends its broadcast, this is possibly the last song,” he is heard saying and then gives way to the song 'Me elevé' by Pedro Suárez-Vértiz.

Then the announcer added: “12.01, the Oasis radio transmission has just been cut off,” that's how he ended his story. It was learned that, although on the radio that was the last song, some songs continued on the application for mobile devices and the last one to be broadcast was 'Back in Black' by AC/DC.

Likewise, in the comments several people regretted the departure of Oasis radio and asked for the creation of a new station where the rock genre could be heard. “The best radio on the weekends was Oasis radio.” “Now what will I listen to, I'm from Arequipa and for more than 5 years I listened to Oasis”, “Radio Oasis should buy another station.”

Since when did radio Oasis exist in Peru and what type of music did it broadcast?

Radio Oasis 100.1 FM in Peru was a radio station that was founded in 2010. It was known for broadcasting rock and pop music in Spanish and English, which covered classics from the 80s, 90s and also contemporary hits.

The station was notable for its focus on classic rock and pop. This made it a reference for fans of these musical genres.