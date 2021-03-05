Fashion Radio released a statement through its official website about the sexist phrases that the announcer Carlos Enrique Banderas pronounced ‘Carloncho’, during his program El show de Carloncho.

The station apologized to its listeners. “Radio Moda apologizes to the public for the unfortunate expressions broadcast on the air by one of our announcers during the program El Show de Carloncho”, begins the statement.

The company clarified that it does not share the expressions made by ‘Carloncho’; However, it did not specify whether the announcer, who has been on the air for more than 15 years on Radio Moda, has been suspended or removed from the program after the incident.

“Radio Moda does not share and is against comments or analogies that promote representations that denigrate the person in any way, and we will work daily so that these acts are not repeated,” he concludes.

The statement was only published on the website, but not on the official Radio Moda accounts on social media.

Normalized machismo

Likewise, nowhere in the statement does the station use the words ‘machismo’, ‘woman’ or ‘violence against women’, despite the fact that all the phrases issued by ‘Carloncho’ objectify, sexualize and denigrate women, historically violated by symbolic, institutional and structural way.

fashion radio

What did ‘Carloncho’ say after emitting macho phrases?

Carlos Enrique Banderas He also apologized during the last program in which he was present through Radio Moda.

“I apologize to the people who may have been offended. I’m not trying to justify myself, I told an old joke (…). It may sound like fun to some, but at what cost. It didn’t sound bad, it sounded horrible, ”’Carloncho’ said.

‘Carloncho’ is separated from En boca de todos

One day after the announcer’s apology, he was removed from the television program En boca de todos, broadcast by América TV.

Ricardo Rondón was in charge of announcing the separation from his colleague. “The situation of ‘Carloncho’ is complicated due to his regrettable comments in a media outlet. Faced with a situation like this, which obviously has no further justification, PRO TV he has decided to separate it from En boca de todos “, he specified.

Carloncho, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.