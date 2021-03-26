Friday, March 26, 2021
Radio | Jaajo Linnonmaa was awarded for the tenth time at the Radio Gala

March 26, 2021
The audience voted Radio Suomipop’s Morning Milk for the ninth time as the radio program of the year.

Radio Finnish pop presenter Jaajo Linnonmaa was awarded the Radio Presenter of the Year for the tenth time in a public vote at the Radio Gala on Friday. For the ninth time, the audience voted Radio Suomipop’s Morning Milk as the radio program of the year, which is hosted by Linnonmaa Tuukka Ritokoski and Anni Hautala substitute Janni Hussi.

A total of 127,000 votes were cast in the public vote for the radio gala.

For the first time, the professional jury chose Radio Rock as the radio of the year and Radio 957 as the local radio.

Awarded Radio Song of the Year Elastic and Jenni Vartiainen paragraph Without hesitation for a moment.

Radio Suomipop is owned by Nelonen Media, which is part of the same Sanoma Group as Helsingin Sanomat.

