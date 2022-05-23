Radio Italia Live, a girl tells what happened at the concert

One of the girls who attended the concert of Radio Italia Livewhich was held Saturday evening, May 21stin the square Duomoin Milan, told all‘AGI what happened. Like this, Veronica, 22 years old describes the evening: “To me last night, around 8 pm, a very bad thing happened. I was staying with my sister in a narrow and adjacent street Duomo Gallery leading to the square where the concert was, when six or seven police officers, armed with clubs, wedged themselves into the crowd and began to push us to make our way and go back “.

Veronica, continues the description: “They got into a circle to create space. Many of us, taken by surprise, were forced to back away, overwhelming the tables of a nearby restaurant. Glasses and bottles fell to the ground. I threw myself away. unintentionally down the menu that was displayed outside “.

The girl adds: “Who organized the event he did not expect probably all this mass of people, but after two years of pandemic it would have been wiser to take this mobilization into account. I was in the company of my sister, aged 26, we are quite tall, and we did not panic even if the thought immediately went to what happened in the nightclub in Corinaldo where many died crushed waiting for Sfera Ebbasta to arrive. But around us there were girls shorter in stature who burst into tears of fright. “

“Fortunately, one person, I think he was the owner of the place, opened a secondary door, let us in, there were about forty of us. Then I don’t know how, but through an internal path we were able to reach the main square without encountering barriers and where, among other things, there was also enough space to be able to follow the concert without being crowded in. At that point my sister and I no longer moved from there, we heard the music in peace and happy with the narrow escape. At the end of the concert, instead of taking the metro to San Babila, as we had done on the way out, we made it on foot to Loreto, to avoid traffic jams and chaos. In short, it went well for us“, concludes the girl.

