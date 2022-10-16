Yahaira Plasencia is once again in the eye of the storm after Gianna Portugalhost of Radio Moda, made it public that he lent Italian glasses to the gravy boat and never returned them.

The announcer even revealed that the “Queen of the totó” left her in sight when she asked her to return the accessory, which was used for the red carpet ceremony at the Heat Awards.

What did Gianina Portugal say?

the journalist Katy Sheen shared the claim of the radio host on social networks and assured that she took advantage of an interview with Serge George to echo your annoyance.

“Yahaira has a relationship with a radio host. She had Sergio in front of her and complained about some glasses that he had lent her, and that at the Heat Awards he threw them away, they were not hers, but he threw them away ”, shared the former television host.

In the interview, Gianina had a pleasant chat with the music producer until she told him about the problem she had with ‘La patrona’.

“I’ve been wearing Chinese glasses for a long time since Yahaira Plasencia lost my real glasses at the Heat Awards. I have to complain because Yahaira has not answered my WhatsApp. It so happens that at the Heat Awards her outfit went with some of my glasses, she loved them and asked me to borrow them. I did not know that she was going to throw them into the public, those glasses that you see that flew, were mine ”, admitted the host of Radio Moda.

How did Sergio George react?

The ex-jury of “The Great Star” took the moment very calmly and asked Portugal to send the invoice to the sauce boat.

“I have sent him the invoice, I have written him a thousand times and he does not answer me. They were red glasses, Italian, very nice, but since then I don’t know anything about her “, limited the announcer.

Yahaira Plasencia wore these two outfits at the 2022 Heat Awards. Photo: capture/TNT/TikTok

It was then that the music producer promised to intercede so that Yahaira pays for her glasses and they can communicate.

“Yahaira, how are you going to leave her on seen? They’re Italian glasses, give him the glasses back. That’s why you know, if Yaha asks you to borrow something, don’t give it to her because she doesn’t know how to take care of things… Let her ask Gabriela Herrera that she can suddenly have some just like it, “Katy Sheen mocked.

Why are Yahaira’s songs not heard on the radio?: This was answered by the sauce boat

Yahaira Plasencia has thousands of fans who have followed her since her beginnings in the music industry and many expect to hear her on local stations, but not all stations broadcast her songs. Through a network dynamic, the salsera told why her songs do not sound throughout the country:

“They say that my music has not passed the filters of the radios, not all of them, mind you. Two, in particular, I daresay even three, but that’s it. Maybe they don’t like the music that I make, they don’t like the music that Sergio makes with me, that’s fine. I still continue with my career and fighting for my dreams”.

‘Peluchín’ to Sergio George for seeing other talents: “Are you bored that Yahaira is not successful?”

This Thursday, October 13, Sergio George appeared in “Love and Fire” and accepted an interview with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter. During this conversation, the popular “Peluchín” did not hesitate to joke with the producer regarding the artists he has been recruiting to help them grow in the music industry: “Are you bored that Yahaira is not successful?”

Yahaira Plasencia accepts the apologies of Pancho Rodríguez

Even so, the singer Yahaira Plasencia sought to settle the issue by accepting the apology of the member of “EEG”, although she noted that she lacked sincerity.

“He has already apologized, he has already rectified himself, which was what he wanted. Yes, I accept the apologies, I only certify the things she said so as not to say nonsense and the subject died for me. I didn’t feel it as serious as it should be, but in fact it already did and I’m calm,” she said.

