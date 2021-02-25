Radio evaluation There is room for wild associations in the new series Strange Forms

The best thing about Emma Vainio’s new series is creativity, both in terms of content and the choice of interviewees.

Contemporary journalism is often very functional and its formats strictly limited. The subjects are narrow and their handling by the pedant is appropriate.

Radio still has a place for wild associations. When Emma Vainio explores forms in his new series, the content is sometimes downright conscious.

The dot provides access to braille, pixels and barcodes. The circle sprouts from the cyclical conception of time, the history of coins as well as the Smiley smiley who appears as ancestors.

The same attitude is heard in the choice of interviewees. Professor of Mathematics Samuli Siltanen is allowed to talk about a strict subject, but the line is told alongside him by the cartoonist Pertti Jarla and a circle clown Hanna Sharp.

The spirit of time is heard in this series mainly as squeezing episodes into twenty minutes, which leaves the interviews short. Sometimes, even such programs were longer and less urgent.

Remarkable Forms, Radio 1 at 5:10 p.m. and Arena.