Radio evaluation The story series tells how we became tourists

The opening period of Marko Pulkkinen’s theatrically hosted series introduces the latest phenomenon, backpacking.

“Attach seat belts and put out cigarettes, ”echoes the Ad This is how we became tourists at the beginning of the history series. Sounds nostalgic. After all, it wasn’t very long before the flights were still burning.

Many other things in the series sound nostalgic: getting tickets from a travel agency, bus trips to Leningrad, a time when young people rushed en masse to interrail.

The Finns have been hard-working travelers. In the early days of Interrail in the 1970s, we were one of the most active players in Europe. In the 1990s, Finns made the most charter flights in the world in proportion to the population. And one third of all tourists in the Soviet Union were Finns.

The four-part series proceeds in reverse order, ie the opening period introduces the latest phenomenon, backpacking. When interviewed Tunna Milonoff it started, “traveling” was not yet mass tourism.

The episode updates on how much the internet and smartphone have revolutionized tourism. Supplier Marko Pulkkinen the plots are on the frontiers of invigorating and exaggerated theatricality.

