Radio evaluation The Paradise Family listening, written by artificial intelligence, surprises with its artistry, but the feelings in it are lost

The Paradise Family Listening was created in collaboration between Yle Drama, the Department of Computer Science of the University of Helsinki and the Theater Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki.

Today on Sunday at the Radio Theater will be heard Family of paradiseListened to by Dramaturg.io 1.4. It is not a nickname, as the story is not a human handwriting. It was written by a computer program – artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence has long written news telegrams in Finland, for example. In the world, artificial intelligence has been used to make music and visual arts. It has also been tried in screenwriting, for example Sunspringin the short film 2016 and in the Lexus car commercial 2018.

Now, in cooperation with Yle Drama, the Department of Computer Science of the University of Helsinki and the Theater Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki, even an internationally interesting pioneering work has been created, a long radio drama written by a computer.

Radio is a great place for such road clearing. A real pioneer in the field was heard there a decade ago, Mikko Kanninen and Ville Source sound work Pispala 2011, where artificial intelligence acted as an actor and quite a bit as a screenwriter.

Artificial intelligence is taught to make art by feeding it material, such as old man-made manuscripts. So the fictions made by the machine so far are kind of variations, nothing totally new.

On this basis, one could imagine that the starting point of the pioneering work would have been a schematic drama, such as a detective story or science fiction. But Family of paradise surprise. It is an art form, although it has also found its own formula.

As a starting point is a middle class family with a home, cottage and lawn that should be mowed. Or maybe it is. Namely, the listening questions everything about the style “is the lawn a lawn”.

The aphoristic content is based on poetic repetition, which is fed a little quietly with new elements. A truly strange dialogue is gradually beginning to find its own logic. But it doesn’t seem to be human logic.

Probably the biggest challenge in coding artificial intelligence is teaching emotions to the algorithm. It also belongs In a family of paradise.

The audition does ask, “Do you like me,” but it sounds just like “do you mow the lawn” or “could I go to the cottage”.

The story the only dramatic turn that happens exactly halfway through is acknowledged in exactly the same way: it evokes nothing or leads to nothing. The point is again in the same ring in a mating home or sunny cottage. At about the same point, the listening also becomes numb and no longer develops.

As a pioneer Family of paradise is interesting anyway. What is probably in store when this development project takes its next steps?

Listening is directed by a person Juha-Pekka Hotinen. The roles are Krista Putkonen-Örn, Niina Koponen, Wenla Reimaluoto, Timo Torikka, Martin Bahne and Alex Anton.

Middle-class everyday realism is twisted into different nodes by the sound designer Tuomas Skopa.

Paradise Family – Variations, Radio 1 at 3pm and Arena.