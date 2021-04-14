Radio evaluation The Moscow correspondent dispels prejudices about Russia

The overly tight question-answer cannon of the Correspondents series remains superficial.

“Is quite unique in how well we are on the cart of world affairs, ”Ylen Washington correspondent Iida Tikka notes Mika Saarelainen supplying Correspondentsseries.

That’s probably still the case. However, the fact is that the number of permanent Finnish foreign correspondents has decreased considerably in recent years, and the global own network of journalists from Finnish media remains, mainly at Helsingin Sanomat and Yleisradio.

The radio series is reviewed by Yle’s correspondents, but it can be listened to more generally as a description of the work that conveys news from around the world to Finland. Today Erkka Mikkonen tells how he wants to dispel prejudices about Russia. He does not admit to being afraid at work.

The overly tight question-and-answer cannon of the series remains superficial. While there is room for interesting humanity, the rigorous issue of doing journalism would have gladly been listened to more.Sampsa OinaalaCorrespondents, Radio Finland at 8.20 pm and Yle Areena.