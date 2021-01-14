Radio evaluation The merit of the series about the work of Finnish influencers lies in the peaceful focus on the issue

The series, edited by Pirjo Suhonen, features nine people who make media content about their own lives.

“I miss you comments hit themselves … One should not harden oneself, but one should learn to deal with one’s feelings ”, Maiju Voutilainen or Strawberry notes Work for your own life in the third episode of the series. When you make media about yourself and get a lot of direct feedback, you have to learn to live with it.

Pirjo Suhonen The series presented by the company presents nine Finnish Finnish influencers, focusing especially on those whose main content is their own life. An hour-long radio interview offers an opportunity to delve deeper into the matter without rushing.

Recurring themes in the episodes include, for example, how to delimit the image of oneself, what kind of work is what many do not consider to be work in the first place, and the earnings logic of a new kind of media work. The latter could have twisted the iron wire even more.

The interviewees are, for example, rising to the mainstream media with their six-digit succession figures Janne Naakka mixed Hanna Gullichsen and Joonas Pesonen. The guest of the opening period is Nanna Karalahti.

Work on your own life, Yle Puhe at 13.05 and Arena.