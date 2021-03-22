Radio evaluation The Listening to the Land of Women is a feminist utopia whose still-current original text dates back more than a hundred years ago

Charlotte Perkins Gilman, who wrote the Herland novel, was ahead of her time, as Marja Rankkalak had translated and directed the novel into the Women’s Land.

I, where livestock farming has been abandoned, population growth has been brought under control and vehicles are moving by electricity. No pollution, no poverty, no violence …

An American of such a civilization Charlotte Perkins Gilman envisioned more than a hundred years ago, in 1915. The story is interesting in these times of climate crisis.

But it’s just a sideline. Gilmanin Herland is one of the first feminist utopian novels. It was so far ahead of its time that many of the book’s findings are still relevant.

The novel was not published in Finnish until 2009. However, the story was first translated into Finnish as early as 1983, when Marja Rankkala translated, adapted, and directed it into an audition called Women’s land.

Three a male explorer finds an isolated country with all its inhabitants women. From the very beginning, the masculine worldview is accessed. One of the heroes immediately dreams of a kingdom. They have reserved jewelry to charm women.

When they tell women about their excellent society, men find themselves describing its shortcomings: war, inequality, hierarchy. Some of the findings, such as the fact that American women do not do paid work, are already a bit outdated – but only slightly.

For women in a society based on collectivity, men’s talk of individualism and competition seems incomprehensible.

And it is only incomprehensible that a man owns his wife.

Shaken in the story come religion, wage labor, and the Western ideal of home, which begin in the encounter of two civilizations to acquire absurd features.

The monastic-like asexuality of a manless civilization is perhaps a trait that not everyone perceives as utopian. However, it forms a sharp mirror to the worldview of adventurous men, where they could become “high priests of the breeding skill”.

Although the listening, which lasts more than an hour, is long by the standard yardstick, it progresses pullingly and quickly.

Pekka Laitinen the songs composed by the songs bring with them the musicality typical of the listenings of the era and Marja Pesolan effects of nightmares in psychedelic tones.

Performed in key roles Veikko Honkanen, Georg Dolivo, Juha Mäkelä, Seela Sella, Helinä Tevi, Margit Lindeman, Eeva Eloranta, Marjut Toivanen and Inkeri Wallenius. Ossi Ahlapuro takes on a whimsical side role as a guide that takes men to the frontiers of the female world.

Listening the rest stays nicely in the air and promises a sequel.

Gilman’s novel got it when it was published in 1916 With Her in Ourland, where one of the explorers tries to live in the United States with his wife, who was brought by women from the country.

It has still not been translated into Finnish. The reason would probably be.

Women’s Land, Yle Areena.