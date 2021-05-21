Radio evaluation The Lindgren & Sihvonen show has a functional division of roles

There is no consensus in the sports debate between Tommy Lindgren and Petteri Sihvonen.

Debate competitions are still held for schoolchildren, but public words less often award points to dissertators rather than declaring winners.

Tommy Lindgren and Petteri Sihvonen have honed their debating skills in their own sports-themed radio program for seven production seasons.

The three-party debates do not really seek consensus, but rather aim to knock out the opponent with a rhetorical hammer. In his dissertation tactics, Sihvonen relies on daring attack, while Lindgren resort to cunning counterattacks.

The duo has a well-functioning role division anyway. Sihvonen emphasizes the uniqueness of competitive sports in relation to the surrounding society, Lindgren examines the phenomena related to sports from the perspective of a bench-based human rights activist. For Lindgren, fans form the basis of top sports, which Sihvonen, on the other hand, holds almost no value to.

Unfortunately, the intensity of the program often collapses when the hosts, after their passionate mutual discussion, begin to interview their guest. Few athletes are very good at verbalizing their experiences. Fortunately, however, the coach guests have the word in their possession.

Lindgren & Sihvonen, Yle Speech at 3 pm and Yle Areena.