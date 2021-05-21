Saturday, May 22, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Radio evaluation The Lindgren & Sihvonen show has a functional division of roles

by admin
May 21, 2021
in World
0

There is no consensus in the sports debate between Tommy Lindgren and Petteri Sihvonen.

Debate competitions are still held for schoolchildren, but public words less often award points to dissertators rather than declaring winners.

Tommy Lindgren and Petteri Sihvonen have honed their debating skills in their own sports-themed radio program for seven production seasons.

The three-party debates do not really seek consensus, but rather aim to knock out the opponent with a rhetorical hammer. In his dissertation tactics, Sihvonen relies on daring attack, while Lindgren resort to cunning counterattacks.

The duo has a well-functioning role division anyway. Sihvonen emphasizes the uniqueness of competitive sports in relation to the surrounding society, Lindgren examines the phenomena related to sports from the perspective of a bench-based human rights activist. For Lindgren, fans form the basis of top sports, which Sihvonen, on the other hand, holds almost no value to.

Unfortunately, the intensity of the program often collapses when the hosts, after their passionate mutual discussion, begin to interview their guest. Few athletes are very good at verbalizing their experiences. Fortunately, however, the coach guests have the word in their possession.

Lindgren & Sihvonen, Yle Speech at 3 pm and Yle Areena.

.
#Radio #evaluation #Lindgren #Sihvonen #show #functional #division #roles

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

La reina del flow 2 chapter 20 full online: how to watch a Colombian series via Caracol TV LIVE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?