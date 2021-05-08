Sunday, May 9, 2021
Radio evaluation The humor of the couple’s Goals audition is based on serious criticism of today’s phenomena

May 8, 2021
In a tumultuous listening, a smartphone monitors a couple’s sex performance.

“Now you put me, you will not be handed over! ”

Aino Pennasen written by and Riikka Oksanen directed listening Couple Goals contains a really memorable sex scene. It lacks Eroticism completely. Sex is a mere execution commanded by the smartphone’s partnership application.

Theater of the Old Yukon To a sex musical a couple listening to a video blog on health and well-being in a joyous 2019 listen (Minja Koski and Miiko Toiviainen) first frightens the high blood pressure and, as a result, after a few twists and turns ends up developing his relationship with virtual instructions.

Underlying active humor is a serious critique of lifestyle guides, sponsored social media content, and reasonless google. If you literally follow the instructions given by the media flood, the conclusions can be strange.

As with a listening couple: they divorce and are an even happier couple after that, calling each other roommates.

Couple Goals, Radio 1 at 3pm and Arena.

