Radio evaluation The history series highlights an interesting plot about the stages of Finnish socialists in Soviet Karelia: jazz music and fashion dances

Jazz played in the nightlife of Petrozavodsk in the 1920s, thanks to Finnish musicians who moved to the Republic of Karelia.

Finns in the 1920s and 1930s, idealists moved en masse to Soviet Karelia to build socialism. Their fate Stalin the persecution has recently been heavily surfaced in the media.

Tiina-Maija Lehtonen and Laila Tarpilan the two-part history series brings out an interesting plot from this whole that is not overwhelmed.

Among the Finns who moved to the Republic of Karelia, there were also leading musicians who had their own instruments with them. Thus, jazz began to play in the nightlife of Petrozavodsk in the 1920s and the beginnings of foxtrot and two step were met on the dance floor. A prime minister was established in the city Edvard Gyllingin even his own symphony orchestra.

It all ended on July 8, 1938, when the majority of callers disappeared that night. Most of them never returned from the prison camp archipelago or execution sites.

Journalists nicely leave room for the story, for example, for how the series is served by the professor Pekka Suutari In the early 1990s, he traveled to the collapsed Soviet Union for field work.

Eventually, runners and protagonists sprout too much. Many of them would have had their own program ingredients.

