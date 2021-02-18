Radio evaluation The history series about the smuggling of Estonians to Finland in the 1940s begins strongly

In the Escape to Finland series, Virpi Väisänen interviews non-fiction writer Eero Haapanen, whose sentences are flooded with detailed microhistory.

Small the boat is crammed full of refugees. The journey is folded in a hard wave through the darkness. In the middle of the sea, it is noticed that two passengers have become lifeless, and artificial respiration does not help. Those who arrive after a dangerous journey are marched directly for questioning.

Recent description from the Mediterranean? Not just a living history of the Gulf of Finland from November 1940.

When the Soviet Union occupied Estonia in 1940, many fled to Finland. More refugees arrived here when the Soviet occupation was followed by German rule.

The old pirta route was turned into a human trafficking route on the fly. Over the decades, the fishermen of the archipelago had accumulated the skill of deceiving the authorities and a lot of kinship and other relations south of the Gulf of Finland.

Virpi Väisänen the interviewee in the history series is a non-fiction writer Eero Haapanenwhose sentences are flooded with detailed microhistory – it feels like he has known the characters he studied personally.

The intense description of the situation at the beginning gives the promise of a much more dramatic implementation.

