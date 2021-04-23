Radio evaluation The British Empire, which ruled the world for centuries, was a dictatorship, an interesting radio series recalls

The second part of the series Evil Empire explains how the British television series influence the Finnish conception of history.

Are you watched Downton Abbey, The Crownia, Victoria or even Hercule Poirot? Are you fascinated by the romance of TV series? Have you figured out what they omit?

The events of many British series date back to the era of the British Empire. Fiction continues to romanticize that era, and it also affects the understanding of history in Finland.

Harri Alanteen the two-part history series tells of the empire and its reflections in popular culture.

The British Empire, which grew from the 17th century and still has fragments left, was, at its broadest, the largest empire in world history, comprising more than a quarter of the world’s population and in which “the sun never set”.

The opening period of the series does not come as a surprise but is a good retelling of a dictatorship in which civil rights did not concern “subordinate races” and in which evil was justified by a good variety of explanations. It also recalls that eugenics associated with the Nazis, for example, comes from Britain, which fought against Nazi Germany.

The more interesting half of the whole is the second part, which analyzes the image of the empire in popular culture.

Before the TV series, imperialist attitudes appeared in literature and rushed to Finland, as did the mute Anni Swan quote indicates.

Britain’s current Conservative government is proud of its imperialist history, as do half of the country’s citizens, according to research. However, attitudes may be changing.

Evil Empire, Yle Arena.