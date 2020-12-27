Radio evaluation The best thing about deadline listening is the constant balancing of the interface between horror and comedy

Deadline is an exceptional period audition: The actors did not meet each other at all, but the story was recorded simultaneously in Tampere, Helsinki and Fuengirola, Spain.

Listening a fantasy world can be built in a studio, unlike even in television fiction, where all individuals have to get filmed in the desired environment.

In the corona situation, this has been utilized surprisingly little, but now comes the first exceptional radio production. The actors have not met each other at all, but the story has been recorded simultaneously in Tampere, Helsinki and Fuengirola, Spain – although the location of the audition is in the wilderness of Lapland.

Pekka Karjalainen the excitement written by is ideal for this implementation, as it consists mainly of the protagonist’s internal monologue as well as telephone conversations.

Young detective writer Kiira (credible Alina Tomnikov) retreats to a remote cottage to complete the final settlement of his much-anticipated second novel.

There, life begins to turn into a detective as reality and imagination intertwine with an overzealous and psychic publisher (Inkeri Kivimäki).

A story made up of different clichés achieves nothing bigger than itself. The most delicious of it is the constant balancing of the interface between horror and comedy.

Listening is a picture of time other than its implementation. Even 30 kilometers from the nearest settlement, the phone plays all the time, as long as there is power. However, it does not help – the connection does not replace the presence.

Radio Theater presents: Deadline, Radio 1 at 3 p.m., and Arena.