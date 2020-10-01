Radio evaluation Susani Mahadura’s radio series In the Footsteps of the Mind is a good example of a successful new generation agenda

The guests of the week are non-fiction writer Helena Åhman and mentalist Pete Poskiparta. They talk about interpreting another person.

Susani Mahadura trying to bite a pretty big chunk while trying to figure out in his radio series how the human mind works.

In a section heard today, Thursday, is a non-fiction writer Helena Åhman and mentalists Pete Poskiparta talk about interpreting another person. It is a good solution that the interviews are heard in succession and that no attempt has been made to overlap them, let alone as a joint interview.

Both warn that we can easily overinterpret each other and many of our estimates go wrong. Åhman in particular drops good tips for communication, of which controlling one’s own ego in a potential dispute is probably the most important.

This advice can be of use in resolving a hostage situation as well as in a relationship.

The program is a good example of a new generation of agenda that no longer tries to sound official but also does not seek compulsive entertainment.

Susani Mahadura – in the footsteps of the mind, Yle Puhe at 13.02.