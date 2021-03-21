Radio evaluation Sensual is a documentary about a burlesque course for women in their seventies, and participants would have liked to have heard more

The seventies can be sexy, assures Helena Itkonen’s radio documentary Aistikkaat.

Saako a woman in her seventies be sexy? Can he be?

Yes, answer Helena Itkonen radio documents Sensual. In it, a group of women who have reached the age of grandmother take part in a burlesque course, where they can get rid of grief and play with sexuality. In addition to body positivity, the course provides, for example, a way for one of the participants to process the death of their spouse.

Itkonen uses a microphone like a camera. Interview excerpts have been effectively overlapped with inspiring situation recordings. A few times, though, the journalist is quite unnecessarily in his own voice.

The inexplicability of a document that progresses without a narrator is definitely the right solution, even though it requires a little more concentration from the listener.

Contrary to expectations, the main person will be the course leader, drag artist and psychologist. Jaana Pirskanen. His story is touching, but the course participants would have liked to have listened to even more.

Sensual, Radio 1 at 6pm and Arena.