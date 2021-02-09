No Result
Radio evaluation School shootings reduced the demand for weapons, according to Justus Laitinen’s meritorious reportage series

February 9, 2021
The Weapon Carriers series is a great example of a short report inoculated into a broadcast current radio.

In Finland there are more than 600,000 people licensed for at least one firearm. There are about one and a half million licensed weapons. Proportionate to the population, the numbers are large internationally.

Justus Laitinen finds out in his four-part series what fascinates and scares the guns. The series is a great example of a short report inoculated inside a broadcast stream radio. The journalist has ventured out of the studio and enlivened the interviews with various situation recordings as well.

During the opening period, a Helsinki-based arms dealer will be met Jaakko Vottonen, which says school shootings have reduced the demand for guns. Legislation has also changed a lot along the lines of a long-standing trader. Back in the 1990s, for example, bank clerks might have a licensed pistol in their pocket.

Later sections meet more people with a personal relationship to the guns: a peacekeeper, a hunter, and a racer. Through them, the culture associated with weapons opens up to the ignorant.

“A person with a gun must not be nervous,” the gun dealer sums up the most important principle.

Gun carriers, Radio Finland at 8.20 pm and Arena.

