Radio evaluation School shootings reduced the demand for weapons, according to Justus Laitinen’s meritorious reportage series

In Finland there are more than 600,000 people licensed for at least one firearm. There are about one and a half million licensed weapons. Proportionate to the population, the numbers are large internationally.

Justus Laitinen finds out in his four-part series what fascinates and scares the guns. The series is a great example of a short report inoculated inside a broadcast stream radio. The journalist has ventured out of the studio and enlivened the interviews with various situation recordings as well.

During the opening period, a Helsinki-based arms dealer will be met Jaakko Vottonen, which says school shootings have reduced the demand for guns. Legislation has also changed a lot along the lines of a long-standing trader. Back in the 1990s, for example, bank clerks might have a licensed pistol in their pocket.

Later sections meet more people with a personal relationship to the guns: a peacekeeper, a hunter, and a racer. Through them, the culture associated with weapons opens up to the ignorant.

“A person with a gun must not be nervous,” the gun dealer sums up the most important principle.

