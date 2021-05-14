Radio evaluation Kaisa Pulaka’s new series presents the cultural history of contemporary phenomena – and culture is a very broad concept in it

Sheivaus started already in the Stone Age, is told in the opening part of Kaisa Pulaka’s Time Travel series.

Single lifeThe episode of the TV series, which featured hair removal from intimate areas, caused a reduction in satia worldwide. This is how it is said to begin today Time Travels by Kaisa Pula series opening cycle.

The series seeks cultural history for all sorts of modern phenomena such as hair removal. And culture is a broad attribute in this case. Kaisa Pulakka shuttles thousands of years old paintings to social media, From the Bible pornography and folklore to product development.

The cracked scripted speech language in some of Pulaka’s previous series is beginning to find its working form. You may say “Sheivaus” and “pimpy” but do not have to forcefully confuse speech-style words in the phrase language phrase structures. Anyway, the expression that has been honed over the years in Pulaka is in order at the time.

The series is a good example of the slow evolution of the cultural channel Yle Radio 1, where the line between high and popular culture is constantly lowering.

Kaisa Pulakan Aikamatkat, Radio 1 at 11.35 and Arena.