Radio evaluation In the radio series, Samuli Putro and Paula Tiessalo discuss love and get pretty deep

The topic that does not leave me alone is edited by Marja Vehkanen.

“We we are talking about fear of death, ”the musician Samuli Putro the supplier is responsible Marja Vehkanen to the question: what do we talk about when we talk about love. So now let’s go pretty deep.

Vehkanen’s radio series A subject that does not leave you alone planting at the same table from two different angles people approaching the same theme over and over again.

This time the subject is love and the people are Putro and the journalist Paula Tiessalo – Pretty good team.

Putro approaches love through his lyrics, of course, and reveals that there is something real behind quite a few songs. At the same time, he naturally says a lot about himself.

Tiessalo published together in the summer Aune Karhumäki with a critical approach to relationship standards Relationship updatebook.

He strongly criticizes the “romantic love tale formula” that has shackled our interpersonal ideals.

This the formula is also reproduced in pop music. Putro recalls that music publishers don’t jump for joy at other kinds of love stories. With the album, they are flooded into the hit songs.

Both interlocutors crave a more open speech about the gray area “between handshaking and jumping into bed”.

Love when is often more diverse than perceptions of love.

The reporter has at times been unnecessarily ambitious in cleaning up the interviewees ’speech filler words.

Topic that will not leave you alone: ​​Love Conversation 2020, Radio 1 at 5.35 pm and the Arena.