Radio evaluation In-depth journalism like a musa or business talk show is a rare treat on an advertising channel

The latest broadcast of the program, which will be heard on Radio Helsinki, discusses how dubious content should be treated in music culture.

Maria Veitolan provided a two-hour discussion program Musa or business is always just a rarer treat on commercial radio. The pandemic is also gnawing at the profitability of radios, so even less such journalism is being done.

Radio Helsinki is also cramped for the same reason, but the alternative channel, which has proved to be tenacious, refuses to sink and is still capable of such a broadcast, which is not heard from any other advertising channel.

The latest program considers how dubious content should be approached in music culture. For example, rap and metal music exude female hatred, homophobia and racism. How do you recognize if an artist is serious or is playing with a fiery theme?

The studio has a promoter Aino-Maria Paasivirta, researcher Toni-Matti Karjalainen and artist Curry “Paleface” Thoughtful. The conversation retains its tension, although it also takes for granted.

There has been quite a bit of talk about corona in previous broadcasts of the season – and anything else in this area would be discussed right now.

Musa or business, radiohelsinki.fi