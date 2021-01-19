Radio evaluation Emma Taulo finds a solution to Finland’s success in the Kalevala: it is women’s ability to regenerate

Emma Taulo returns to explore the Kalevala in new episodes of the Loser Heroes series.

Emma Taulo began to look The Kalevala through the eyes of a professional screenwriter in 2018 in his radio series Loser heroes.

In his invigorating provocation, he made the national epic look like a completely left-handed work – especially as the cornerstone of Finnish identity.

Endless failure, suicides, bad fax in women’s affairs … No sex, no paternity, no normal family life …

The Kalevala heroes are anti-heroes. The board suggested that roots of toxic masculinity, domestic violence, and low birth rates might be found there.

“Elias lönnrot wrote his epic completely wrong, ”Taulo pointed out. And on the other hand, he reminded that anti-heroes did not rise to the forefront in Hollywood productions, for example, until the 21st century.

So was Lönnrot well ahead of his time?

In 2019 The table completed the whole Minors, sidekicks and other secret heroes of Finnishness in his series, in which he extended the angle of entry to almost all Finnish popular culture. And kappas: that too is full of Kalevala anti-hero men.

Now Taulo returns to the subject once again. “I changed my mind,” he admits after reading Tiina Piilolan the book The women of the Kalevala (2019).

Loser heroes in the second season Taulo finds as well as finds The Kalevala solution to the success of Finns.

In the original in folk poetry, women played a much bigger role, which Lönnrot pruned with a fierce hand. Anyway, he gathered The Kalevala apparently purposefully, perhaps with the motive of making us obedient to the Basic Lutheran.

But yes, strong women can be found in the national epic when gutted. They, too, are pretty much losers – in that sense, Finnish equality was already realized in the 1830s.

In women however, according to Taulo, is an ability that explains the success of our loser people. They are able to regenerate and survive despite adversity.

“The biggest Finnish stories are about adaptation. If we can change, we can survive. ”

Loser Heroes, Radio 1 at 5:10 p.m., and Arena. Minors, sidekicks and other secret heroes of Finnishness, Arena.