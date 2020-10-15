Radio evaluation Completed in 1975, the special listening series No Help Crying on the World Market is being renewed at just the right moment

The protagonists of the adventure series fall at the mercy of the jungle nazis and justinas.

In Listening series completed in 1975 Does not help crying in the world market sounds roughly as if combined Beak and umbrella and the adventures of Kalle Kustaa Korkki and Pekka Lipponen.

The humor of the adventurous adventure is based in many ways on stereotypical people – though not quite the most clichés. This time there are no “Negroes” in the jungle, but Nazis and undisciplined guerrillas, both of whom, of course, speak bad Finnish. Women are not fairies but Justina-type fist-wielders.

The main actors in the series Kauko Helovirta and Pekka Autiovuori starred later Knall and umbrella. Nickname Olavi Nevan aka A. O. Kortenevan (1923–2005) was the last to go crazy Detective agency Kurvi et Kurvin as an adventure that followed.

Right now is the right time for new auditions, as the episodes that spoke in episodes fall into the 2020s: “Then 50 years ago in the 1970s …” No recording of the audition was found above, so the replays are composed of listeners ’cassette recordings.

Does not help crying in the world market, Yle Areena.