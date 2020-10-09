Radio evaluation Alvar Aalto is the father of a skateboard ramp through a couple of turns, says the interesting new radio series Urban Culture Handbook

Emma Vainio not only interviews experts but also walks in the middle of culture.

Cleaning day, Restaurant Day and various block carnivals are well-known new phenomena in urban culture. Fewer remember that such activities have their roots in, among other things, the unauthorized street takeovers at the turn of the millennium.

Radicalism has become more conventional but has not completely disappeared. Voluntary urban activity continues to test the limits of the permit bureaucracy. It is also non-commercial and organized without a hierarchical organization.

Emma Vainio not only does he interview experts in his new radio series but also walks into the middle of culture. Future episodes will explore, for example, the history of allotment gardens and public saunas.

Radicalism is being further refined when it comes to graffiti and skateboarding. At the same time reveals that Alvar Aalto is kind of the father of a skate ramp through a couple of bends.

