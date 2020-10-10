Radio evaluation A valid radio series is reminiscent of the EU’s own frozen conflict in Cyprus

The series is edited by Kari Tervo and Jouni Suistola.

In the news from time to time, unilaterally declared independent territories, such as Transnistria or South Ossetia, which lack widespread international recognition. From the point of view, they receive even more attention than the EU’s own forgotten frozen conflict.

Cyprus has been a member of the Union since 2004. However, it actually controls only two thirds of its land. The independence of Northern Cyprus, which dominates the northern part of the island, has only been recognized by Turkey.

The five-part radio series explores both the history of the conflict and the peculiarities of this state – like dozens of universities as a form of tourism.

There is much the same thing about frozen conflicts around the world. Interviewee in the opening period Savas Boransel states universal wisdom in resolving deadlocks: “People must first learn to love and respect each other.”

The senior duo supplying the series, Kari Tervon and Jouni Suistolan, the unhurried plot of dialogue keeps the atmosphere relaxed.

Forgotten Northern Cyprus, Yle Areena and Radio 1 on Thursdays at 12.10.