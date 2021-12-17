Radio | Eva Tigestedt was a concert flutist whose finger suddenly stopped working: For years, she couldn’t talk about it without crying, but like a miracle, she found another career in sound.

With the Broadcasting Corporation music editor Eva Tigerstedt asked to make a podcast of the greatest hits of classical music a few years ago, he wondered what new things he would come up with anymore Vivaldin About the seasons or Beethoven from the Ninth Symphony.

“I thought they were pretty worn songs. But on the other hand, it’s not Vivaldi’s fault that his concerts are extremely popular. ”

After thinking about it for a while, he came up with other thoughts.

“Still, the best-known classical compositions are excellent music, and maybe you could tell a little fresher about them.”

Tigerstedtin the goal of the podcast was to get people who are not dedicated to classical music, but who have probably heard its biggest hits in their lifetime. After all, they have been made into versions for movies and commercials as well as jazz and rock.

“At the same time, I wanted to open up the whole world so that the episodes would be built into complete sound stories. To make an ear treat that also captures in its world of sound. ”

Eva Tigerstedt does not want to underestimate the listeners.

That’s Tigerstedt indeed succeeded. 8 class podcasts has been done for two seasons, and each episode hooks the listener in the next few minutes. Many of the programs of the first season have been listened to almost 30,000 times.

In a couple of ten minutes, Tigerstedt is able to conjure entire life cycles and eras in front of the listener with delicious anecdotes. He ponders what Deaf Beethoven heard when he conducted his Ninth Symphony for the first time, and tells who the famous composer walked 450 miles to meet his idol. And who got their ideas in marijuana dust?

Above all, Tigerstedt knows how to drive even an uneducated listener into music and hear its details without this feeling stupid.

For example: When Tigerstedt presents the slow part of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, he often says he thinks of a tired composer who has wandered to the edge of a meadow, sits under a tree, watching the clouds, and falls asleep. Vivaldin In the spring Tigerstedt urges you to listen to the melody on three different layers: in the interlude, the violins play the quiet hum of the leaves in a gentle breeze, and at the top, the solo violin is a shepherd sleeping.

“But the viola, the viola barks like a lone dog because it depicts a lone dog with a shepherd barking all the time as the host pulls a log,” Tigerstedt talks about the composition’s holiday.

One would thinkthat if a person is a hard professional in his field, it would be difficult for him to take up the position of a beginner. However, Tigerstedt doesn’t want to underestimate the listeners, and he hates talking from above. He compares listening to music to walking in the woods.

“You can enjoy the forest to the fullest without being a biologist. But if you walk there with a biologist and he shows that there is such a tree here that has such symbiosis with this fungus, you will start to see different levels. ”

This is exactly what will happen to Tigerstedt, who moves in nature, if he takes his father, who worked as a professor of plant breeding, on the trip.

The same goes for music. You don’t have to be a musician or a musicologist to enjoy it, but listening becomes more varied if someone helps you spot certain things. Sometimes you can focus on details and subtleties, sometimes you can feel it.

So it is only natural for Tigerstedt to open up the most common musical terms to the listeners of his program.

“Explaining doesn’t require much, and the terms aren’t terribly miraculous, but because they’re used a lot, it’s good to know them. Roughly everyone knows what a symphony is, but what was its idea and why is a symphony a different thing than an orchestral poem? ”

“Or Bachin the program I multiplied what the idea of ​​prelude and fugue is. Why does anyone bother to compose such things, that why he does not compose but what happens. ”

Eva Tigerstedt’s career as a flutist ended when she contracted focal dystonia. “I was in a terrible impasse because my identity was built so much on musicianship,” he recalls.

8 classrooms In the first season of the program, the episodes will start with a hit song.

“At first I wonder what that thing is in each song. For example, Vivaldi In the seasons what is essential is a narrative melody painting involving the Italian countryside and the sounds of nature. Vivaldi was a key developer of the concert format, and when it comes to Vivaldi, he gets to Venice and the world where he lived. ”

In the second season, Tigerstedt wanted to broaden the perspective.

“They are involved, for example Kaija Saariaho and Hildegard from Bingen, because I thought it was worth introducing women as well, even though those most famous hits are not composed by women for what happened now. And yes, Saariaho’s place in the world of music today is quite indisputable. ”

He also wanted to make contemporary music, which he found difficult, more accessible.

“You don’t have to look for the same thing in all the music, for example, a melody or a certain kind of beat in Saariaho’s music, because it’s not terribly there. But there’s something else: colors or sound space. ”

If Tigerstedt life would have gone according to plan, he would not tell us about the music on the radio but would perform it himself on the stage of the concert halls.

Tigerstedt, who grew up in a family that took music seriously – but not really – played the piano as a little girl, later switched to the flute, and then the hobby began. He graduated from the soloist department of the Sibelius Academy and for years played chamber music and contemporary music in various ensembles. He worked with Saariaho, among others.

Until the middle of a busy period of training and work, he began to wonder why the finger on his left hand wasn’t working. Musicians always have pain and cramps, but this was not about muscle pain or fatigue.

“It was scary because it was about trajectories that even elementary students learn in two weeks,” Tigerstedt recalls. He ran to see various neurologists, physiiatrists, and hand surgeons until a diagnosis of focal dystonia was confirmed.

“I didn’t even know there was such a disease. With flutes, it is almost always associated with the third and fourth fingers of the left hand, because they make grips that can be tricky and have to be practiced a lot, ”he says.

Because the disease is a defect in the nerve impulse of the finger, it is almost impossible to correct.

Tigerstedt says that although he is now able to talk about it in this interview, it was not possible for years because the subject only made him cry. He also couldn’t go to concerts because he could only think that he would never get on stage himself again.

“I was in a terrible impasse because my identity was built so much on musicianship. Music was my means of expression, because I couldn’t speak or write, ”he describes.

Eventually, Tigerstedt realized he was grieving for something that had been lost forever. He was forced to focus his energy on inventing new content for his life and, above all, a job to live with.

He had always been interested in storytelling and dramaturgy, and when, by chance, he ended up on YLE, he found his own story. At its best, radio is for him telling audio stories where sounds, music and speech form a network.

“I admire how sound designers know how to create radio sound worlds,” Tigerstedt says. 8 classrooms series have been responsible for sound design Jukka Herva and Kai Rantala.

“The biggest strength of all radio is that no such audibility is done in any other media. I want to give the listener the ingredients so that he also has the freedom to use his own imagination and make associations. Auditivism is very intimate and does not lock as much as the pictures. ”

8 classrooms, Yle Areena and Radio 1 Thu at 17.10 and Fri at about 21.35.