Even though there are many other sources of information and entertainment available, radio still has some distinct advantages that make it a viable choice for many people.

Does listening to the radio still make sense in 2023?

To begin with, the radio offers a passive listening experience that allows people to enjoy music, news and entertainment while performing other activities such as driving, work or play; moreover, the radio set can be an important source of local and regional information, with stations covering events and news that may be overlooked by other news sources.

It can also offer a wide range of musical genres and programming, giving listeners the opportunity to discover new artists and musical genres that may not be featured elsewhere. Additionally, many radio stations have DJs and hosts who create a personal connection with listeners and can provide information and experiences that go beyond just music or news.

Finally, the radio set remains an important source of information and entertainment in rural and remote areas, where internet coverage may be limited or non-existent. In these cases, the radio set it may be the only way for people to stay connected to the outside world.

Notwithstanding that listening to the classic AM/FM (and in some cases the SW) in the car certainly remains the safest way to avoid driving accidents compared to having to press the touch keys of the telephone to listen to music.

In practice, although the radio set may seem outdated by other forms of media, it still has an important place in many people’s lives and offers a unique and valuable listening experience.

It must also be said that radios, compared to other types of means of communication (computers, TVs, smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, etc.) they are significantly reduced in cost and can be found cheap literally everywhere nowadays.

Excluding web podcasts, what types of radio can I listen to?

There are different types of radios with which you can listen to music, talk shows and much more, excluding web podcasts. Here are some:

AM And fm : AM and FM are traditional radio stations that broadcast over the airwaves. AM stations are generally available within a radius of around 50-100 miles from their broadcast tower, while FM stations have a more limited range of around 40-50 miles, to top it off many FM stations have the feature RDS extension that is, they can also transmit additional digital information, such as song title, artist, current programme, local temperature and other information via the Radio Data System (RDS).

As you can see it exists a very vast radio universe, which is very often ignored and not explored at all.

These are just a few examples of the types of stations and signals you can listen to; the choice depends on personal preference and the coverage available in your area.

In conclusion, listening to radio stations instead of being on the internet can be a way to detach one’s head from the media bombardment to which we are subjected between TV and social media.

It must be said that many radio stations, however, nowadays make use of social networks to be in more direct contact with their listeners.

This means that it is possible that FM stations will remain for a long time or perhaps they will gradually be replaced by DAB/DAB+, this is still an uncertain unknown, the fact is that it will be part of our lives for a long, long time yet.