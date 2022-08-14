Chihuahua.- The communications company, Mega Radio Networks demanded justice for murder of four of his collaborators during the clashes and attacks recorded last Thursday in City Juarez Chihuahua.

Through a statement, the company condemned the events and sent condolences to the families of its workers, whom they assured would provide the necessary support.

“We share the grief and mourning with the families of our valued colleagues. As a socially responsible company, we will do what is necessary, first of all to be close to them in these difficult times, that they will receive all our support to face this tragic situation and that They have our unconditional support.” mentions the company in the statement.

Likewise, Mega Radio made a protest call for the authorities to do justice and expressed solidarity for those who have been affected by the groups that generate social stabilization.

It should be remembered that, during the attacks in Ciudad Juárez, the announcer, Allán González, as well as his collaborators, lost his life; Lino Flores, from the Promotions area; Armando Guerrero, Operations Manager, and the escort, Alex Arriaga, who were working in the parking lot of a pizzeria.

You may also like

In another statement, the company sent condolences and regretted that the violent events on Thursday have “turned off the voices” of their four colleagues.