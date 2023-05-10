Talking around a bit while racing to determine the strategy, that helps drivers. But actually radio communication should be banned in F1.

The Red Bulls are supreme at the moment. As a result, the GPs have not been very exciting so far. Of course it’s great for us Dutch that Max Verstappen wins almost every time, but you don’t sit on the couch with your buttocks squeezed together either. Former driver Johnny Herbert – who himself once drove in F1 – believes that if you no longer allow radio communication, the races will automatically become more exciting again.

Radio communications in F1

This is because more is required of the driver, he has to do more yourself think about his strategy. Now all that is communicated to the driver. That information is super comprehensive and comes from the software that is in the paddock, among other things. By the way, I always think it’s quite an achievement when you’re racing at more than 300 kilometers per hour that you can also have a conversation. Then you must have a very good focus.

‘I would ban all radio communication during the race’ says a firm Herbert at Ice 36. He continues by concluding that the teams’ strategy software is good, but that he prefers the driver to make a choice himself. Greats such as Ayrton Senna used to do that too.

Strategy

Strategy in Formula 1 is super important. You can win or lose a race with this. You always make a strategy in advance, but in the past you sometimes had to make different choices during the race, says Herbert. Now the modern drivers get tons of information through the radio. Think about whether they drive too fast and therefore let the tires wear out too quickly. This was not the case in the past, then the drivers had to sense this themselves.

The former driver proposes to keep communication on Friday and Saturday, but switch it off on Sunday. This should give the race an extra dimension and reduce the tension even more. What do you think: should we ban earphones or leave them as they are because it’s part of modern racing?

