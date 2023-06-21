DThe director of Radio Bremen, Yvette Gerner, has decided against a salary increase. The committee office of the transmitter informed the specialist service epd media. As of October 1st, she would have been entitled to a 2.8 percent increase in her salary and an inflation adjustment. She doesn’t use either.

That’s not a bad sign. Even the last broadcaster boss should now be aware that citizens and politicians are fed up with the constant contradiction in the behavior of the public broadcaster bosses: they complain of alleged money shortages, bring in record income – 8.57 billion euros from the broadcasting fee last year – and personally have more than government salaries.

295,662.28 euros on the credit side

In the case of Yvette Gerner, they amounted to 295,662.28 euros in 2021. For the head of a tiny broadcaster like Radio Bremen, with 221 permanent employees, that’s quite a mark. An absurdly high one, we would say. At the beginning of March, Yvette Gerner praised her station in the FAZ as a model of thrift. If she didn’t line up now with a small waiver, it would look pretty bad.

A look at the table of the non-tariff high payers at Radio Bremen also explains why the program director Jan Weyrauch performed such an egg dance when he ran for the post of director at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) – he applied, withdrew, went back into the race and then canceled again the day before the election.







Directors do not waive

As director of the RBB, he would have received a maximum of 230,000 euros per year, as the station’s chairman of the board, Benjamin Ehlers, hinted before the election. As program director of Radio Bremen, Jan Weyrauch is not far from this sum. According to Radio Bremen’s balance sheet for 2021, he earned 214,511.74 euros there. Incidentally, the directors of the Bremen small broadcaster do not forego a salary increase, but they do not accept the inflation adjustment of 2150 euros, which was also approved by the board of directors.

The Board of Directors had decided that the tariff increase of 2.8 percent plus inflation compensation negotiated for the lower earners in the station should also apply to the station’s eight non-tariff paid top executives. Program Director Jan Weyrauch, Brigitta Nickelsen and Jan Schrader are currently on the Board of Directors of Radio Bremen.

When the interim director of RBB, Katrin Vernau, presented her savings plan at the end of November last year, which states that 49 million euros must be saved because otherwise the broadcaster would go bankrupt, a journalist asked her why she wasn’t saving with herself myself and the other highly paid start (at the RBB there were more than 30 AT contracts). There was no answer to that.