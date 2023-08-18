admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/18/2023 – 5:45 am

90 years ago, the Nazi regime launched the “People’s Receiver”, a cheap radio set, easily accessible to all workers. The intention was not to democratize access, but to flood the public with propaganda and fake news. However, receivers were still very expensive, and often cost far more than an average monthly salary.

The Nazis recognized early on the enormous potential that radio had to influence the population. And they soon began to act so that the airwaves – and the propaganda of the new regime – reached the nearly 70 million Germans.

A few weeks after Hitler came to power, propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels forced German tech giants like Telefunken, Loewe and Blaupunkt to bring an affordable receiver to market – no matter the production price, which was especially difficult. for smaller companies.

The Volksempfänger, or “People’s Receiver”, was born. The first model was released in August 1933, a few months after Hitler’s rise to power. The first model bore the designation VE 301 – an acronym for the expression Volksempfänger plus a number referring to January 30, the date the government was taken over by the Nazis.

Its price was 76 Reichmarks (almost 400 euros today), or the equivalent of two weeks of the average wage at the time, which made it affordable for most households in Germany.

In 1938, an even cheaper model, the DKE 1938, which stands for “Small German Receiver”, was launched for just 35 Reichmarks, almost the equivalent of a week’s salary. This model soon earned the nickname “Snout of Goebbels”.

Profitable business for the regime

The People’s Receiver VE 301 was officially presented to the public at the Great German Radio Exhibition in Berlin on August 18, 1933. The first 100,000 units were sold during the event.

In early 1932, there were only four million radio listeners in Germany. By mid-1939, the number had more than tripled. This was also a bonus for the regime: as the state levied a monthly tax on radio owners – a system that still operates in a similar format in Germany to TV. More households with radios meant more revenue.

Until the peak of listeners in 1943, some 16 million owners paid two Reichsmarks a month. And most of that amount was channeled to Goebbels’ Ministry of Propaganda, whose budget was almost entirely funded by the tax.

propaganda bombardment

Like all dictatorships, the Nazi regime maintained firm control over the programming of radio stations, interfering in the smallest details,

Initially, the stations were independent in Germany, but in the 1920s several regional networks were brought together under the umbrella of the Reichs-Rundfunk-Gesellschaft (RRG), or Reich Broadcasting Corporation. When the Nazis took power, the directors of the RGG were replaced by Nazi party cadres and the power of the regional networks was weakened. The network ended up being completely nationalized. In 1934, all radio stations in the country were aligned with the new regime.

In March 1933, Goebbels had already made it clear what line should be taken by the new totalitarian state. “We make no secret of it: the radio is ours and nobody else’s. And we are going to put radio at the service of our ideology, and no other will have a voice here.”

There are only two programming options in Goebbels’ ideal world: Deutschlandsender and Bezirkssender. Broadcasts begin with the “Heil Hitler” salute. The dictator himself, of course, was heard very often. “All Germany listens to the Führer with the People’s Receiver,” says a propaganda poster of the time. All of Hitler’s major speeches are broadcast in full.

Entertainment against bad news

Propaganda radio became particularly important with the outbreak of World War II in September 1939. Martial music replaced dance music, and radio stations began to flood audiences with constant – and increasingly manipulated – reports of the front situation. . But there was also plenty of entertainment to distract the population from the losses of soldiers, the bombing of German cities and the increasingly difficult situation of the civilian population. Concerts by entertainment stars for members of the Wehrmacht are particularly popular.

After the lost battle of Stalingrad in early 1943, it became increasingly clear that Nazi Germany would be defeated. Radio was once again enlisted to try to maintain the population’s morale. In a speech at the Berlin Sportpalast on February 18, 1943, which was broadcast nationwide, Goebbels asked the audience rhetorically: “Do you want total war? Do you want, if necessary, more total and radical than we can imagine?” – receiving a resounding yes and enthusiastic applause.

Heavy penalties for foreign radio listeners

But the truth was hard to suppress. As it became clear that the situation was deteriorating, Germans began to believe the Nazi radio less and less. Instead, many have turned to secretly listening to foreign “enemy stations” such as the BBC’s German-language service – something strictly prohibited under pain of severe punishment, including the death penalty.

Cheap radio receivers promoted by the regime like the VE 301 or the DKE 1938 had poor reception capabilities. They were designed to only receive transmissions from the nearest station, in theory barring out foreign radio waves. But it was possible to circumvent the limitation with extra makeshift antennas, especially after the BBC boosted the range of its relay towers during the conflict.

Thilo Wobst, who used to listen to “banned stations” during the war, told the Portal of Contemporary Witnesses of the Museum of History of the Federal Republic of Germany the tension involved in this activity. “We listened to the programs, but we didn’t say anything to anyone. My mother used to say: ‘Either the box will be thrown away or you shut up’.”

Fake news till the end

Radio had already played a crucial role as a propaganda tool at the start of World War II. On September 1, 1939, the German public heard about an alleged Polish attack on the Gleiwitz radio station in Upper Silesia, then German territory. But it was all a lie, fake news from the regime. Still, on the same day, the dictator Adolf Hitler used the fake episode to tell the population that Poland had attacked Germany and that the regime needed to react.

The war then began with a lie spread over the radio. The untruths would be spread there to the end. On May 1, 1945, regime radio reported that Hitler, in his command post in the Reich Chancellery, had died in combat, fighting for Germany until his last breath against Bolshevism. In fact, the dictator committed suicide in the depths of a bunker.

A few days later, the war was finally over – and with it the Nazi propaganda machine. The new American military government initially banned German radio broadcasts. In the following years, Western allies USA, UK and France established new broadcast structures in West Germany. This time, the stations are established with an independent and decentralized administrative structure, so that they will never again be placed at the service of any government.

In the territories under Soviet control, however, the new East German government maintained a centralized structure similar to the Nazi era, with strong regime control. It was only in the 1990s, after the reunification of the two Germanys, that the east also had an independent radio network similar to that of the western states.

jps (ots)