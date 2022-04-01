Listeners of NPO Radio 4 probably choked this afternoon when the classical music station suddenly turned the club stamper Boom boom boom boom!! of the Vengaboys turned. According to DJ Jet Berkhout, the boss asks her to play a pop song every hour to make the channel more accessible, but she angrily distanced herself from that policy live on the channel. At least for fun.

Classical music fans had just finished listening to a composition by Antonio Vivaldi this afternoon when Berkhout started the 1998 Vengaboys hit. Although it is a classic, it is certainly not classic. The inbox of the Radio 4 app immediately filled with indignant reactions, Berkhout said a little later.

,,Should I say something about this, I can’t really say anything about it”, she said seriously. “But I’m going to do that anyway. Because it’s in my stomach.”

According to the presenter, the channel has recently adopted a new policy. "I'm supposed to play something pop music every hour, something with a beat," she said. "That is based on the idea that the dividing line between music genres does not have to be so hard, but mainly to entice young people and people with a non-classical background to listen to this station."



Quote

I just decided I don’t want this. I say it out loud, whatever the consequences may be Jet Berkhout

She only applauds that goal in itself. ,,I want to convert everyone to the classical camp, I live like an evangelist, I want to make everything accessible, understandable, demystify. Away with the plush, away with conventions. But playing pop music, that’s the limit for me.”

Consequences

Berkhout pronounced the name of the song with the aversion that people have who have to eat a grasshopper in a survival show. ,,I just did during Boom boom boom boom!! decided I don’t want this. I say it out loud, whatever the consequences. I refuse to play pop music on NPO Radio 4.”

The DJ shared her statement on Twitter and immediately received reactions from people who thought it brave that she spoke out and also think the policy is nonsense. However, most people quickly realized that this is an April Fool’s joke. ,,Yes, you’ve figured it out”, a spokesperson said.



