Autumn time, time for awards. Fabio Capello today in Milan presented the 2022 edition of the Radicchio d’Oro, the prestigious award that the consortium of the same name chaired by Egidio Fior assigns to personalities from the world of sport, culture, civil society and food and wine. Since the first edition in 1999, this award has become the meeting point of prominent figures at national level, a celebration of excellence, a symbol of people sharing the same values. Appointment on Monday 14 November at 6 pm in the wonderful Teatro Accademia in Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso), also called the Piccola Fenice.

Here are the big names Two great personalities of world cycling stand out among the winners. I am Elia Viviani, the Veronese Olympic sprinter and twice world champion on the track, symbol of the Italian movement and point of reference for Ganna’s generation, and Fausto Pinarello, the manufacturer from Treviso who supplies the National team, the Ineos-Grenadiers team and is the most successful. ever at the Tour de France. In addition to them, a special solidarity award will go to the Afghan cyclists who fled the Taliban, who arrived in Italy on July 27 and rescued in L’Aquila. On 23 October in Aigle in Switzerland they participated in the first national championship in Afghanistan for refugee cyclists: with them, for solidarity in sport, the Roman journalist Francesca Monzone, who was decisive in maintaining contact with Afghan cyclists in the darkest moments of the escape to Pakistan and open humanitarian runners. And she continues to take care of their needs on a daily basis. See also Argentine players who play their place in the Argentine National Team heading to Qatar 2022

The list Among the winners of 2022 stand out the names of the Minister of Justice, the Treviso-based Carlo Nordio, winner of the Casatella Prize, the former referee Nicola Rizzoli and the referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi (first woman to referee in the Serie A championship) who will receive the Agnolin Prize. For culture, the journalist Fausto Biloslavo and the musician Andrea Griminelli will take the stage. Among the sportsmen, to succeed Marcel Jacobs and Sonny Colbrelli, will be the coach of the Serbian national team, reigning world champion, and of Imoco Volley, Daniele Santarelli and the world champion swimmer Thomas Ceccon. Finally, great attention to food and wine and entrepreneurship with the awards to the journalist and writer Alberto Marcomini and to the chef Isa Mazzocchi and to the entrepreneurs Sabrina Carraro, Andrea Dallan and the Lando family.

The words “This year too, the Golden Radicchio will be an opportunity to give prestige to the Treviso area and its excellences in the world, especially the Treviso radicchio. We are particularly proud to give continuity to this beautiful tradition that we have been carrying on since 1999. Last year, after the stop imposed by the pandemic, we started again amidst a thousand uncertainties but the enthusiasm and attention registered around this event gave us the push to look ahead and set up another stellar edition ”, explains, representing the Radicchio Restaurants, the president Egidio Fior. See also F1 | The Italian Grand Prix lap by lap

