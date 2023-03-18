“The end of Putin begins with the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. Let’s go over the moments in our now more than thirty years of radical history in which we felt the same emotion and the indictment of Milosevic, the moratorium on the death penalty, the acquittal of Markiv come to mind. We can claim that we have seen it right, this time too”. This was declared to Adnkronos by Igor Boni and Silvja Manzi, president and board member of the Italian Radicals.

“Our position – the Radicals explain – has always been that there is no peace and there can be no peace without those who oppose and resist – as Ukraine has done, is doing and must be able to continue doing – to the aggressor as long as whoever has the obligation – according to existing international charters, treaties and rules that all countries are bound to respect and enforce – stops, indicts, arrests and condemns the aggressor and all his accomplices. Yesterday’s action is only a first step towards the re-establishment of international order, one could almost say a necessary act. We will continue to fight with the many initiatives that we have activated since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. First of all with our ‘Putin in The Hague’ petition which reached 10,000 signatures sent in support of prosecutor Khan and the International Criminal Court just a few days before the historic arrest warrant for Putin and which can still be signed on the website radicali.it”.

“The mobilization continues because this is only the first step and because rules, principles and rights have value and meaning if they are affirmed and valid for everyone. In this historical moment we like to recall the words of journalist Anna Politkovskaja who, on the eve of his assassination on October 5, 2006, he told Radio Svodoba: “Now, on my table, there are two photographs. I am conducting an investigation. It concerns the torture perpetrated in the Kadyrov secret prisons today and in the past. People who are were kidnapped by Kadyrov’s men without any justification. I have only one personal dream on Kadyrov’s birthday. I dream that he sits in the dock.’ We share the same dream with you and with all the brave dissidents.”