They are asking the government to revoke the 33 honors granted to personalities linked to the Kremlin. To increase the weight of their battle, the radicals began a hunger strike. Igor Boni and Silvja Manzi are on the 9th day of fasting. And they sent an open letter to minister Matteo Salvini, on the seventh anniversary of the signing of the agreement between the League and Putin's party. The request was also sent to Prime Minister Meloni and Minister Tajani for information. The awards, granted for example to the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, awarded the title of Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in Moscow in 2017, or to the current Russian ambassador to Italy, Aleksej Paramonov, since 2020 Commander of the Order of the Star of 'Italy (formerly Star of Italian Solidarity), also involve other figures of the Russian nomenklatura. «Exactly seven years ago – say the radicals -, on 6 March 2017, in Moscow, Salvini signed a collaboration agreement, now known to the news, together with Sergei Zheleznyak, secretary of “United Russia”, Vladimir Putin's personal party. Pursuant to Article 8, the agreement was tacitly renewed on March 6, 2022 (ten days after the second Russian aggression on Ukraine), until March 6, 2027.” Boni and Manzi ask Salvini to “finally say clear words on that shameful pact, even more so after the prime minister signed a security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Italy with Zelensky”