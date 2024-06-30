RIA Novosti: in Paris, black bloc radicals smash shop windows and set fire to tanks
Representatives of the radical black bloc movement began smashing cafe windows and setting fire to garbage cans during a demonstration in Paris, which began after the announcement of the first results of the French parliamentary elections. This is reported by RIA News.
The demonstration began at Place de la République in the French capital. Police officers were deployed to the demonstration site.
#Radicals #Paris #began #smashing #shop #windows #setting #fire #trash #cans #parliamentary #election #results
Leave a Reply