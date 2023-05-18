You can and should empathize with the fear that any decent fan tends to feel in the presence of an ultra, no matter what team it is. And who says an ultra, says a dozen. Or a hundred, because the ultra is usually accompanied by other ultras, always in a herd, which is their way of understanding militancy within football and therefore also in life, within the world. “It’s not knowing that you have your friends behind you, but knowing that you are behind your friends,” says Elijah Wood in that very bad movie (spoiler: ultras don’t have friends). They harass, insult, assault, abuse… And the normal fan endures, as it should be. Because that is not his fight and because the cemeteries are full of brave men. Also because no one with half a brain goes to a soccer field to play the hero or start a revolution, just to see their team lose or tie. Sometimes even to see him win.

What happened on Sunday in Cornellá is the umpteenth demonstration that the clubs continue to be kidnapped by these reported masses of supposed fans who limit themselves to engulfing a feeling in search of some kind of reward. And we could discuss at length about whether some of these clubs have got rid of such elements –or not–: perhaps behind closed doors, but they are still there, waiting for any opportunity to take advantage of their status as a collective. It can be a football game in the opposite field, in a neighboring city or abroad. Or it may be in a demonstration instigated by Nazis involved in businessmen. The ultra, almost by definition, isn’t picky either. That is left to those who are in the habit of sticking up for them. In public, with their faces uncovered, using social networks or more traditional media to rejoice in whatever infamy was perpetrated by the Nazi, by the thug, by the ultra.

To say that Barça provoked the ultras of Espanyol by celebrating the League title on the pitch takes us back to a time when the rules were written in blood and football was not a suitable place for girls, their parents, grandparents and families. A place where the ultra imposed his voice on the entire stadium and the normal fan joined or shut his mouth. Just in case he opened it to eat a sandwich. And thank you, because the alternative could well be to eat a host. He doesn’t laugh in football. Football is not going to be enjoyed. Nor to share some of the intrinsic values ​​of sport: football is going to win or die and, failing that, kill. “Go for them!”, the ultras without tattoos or reinforced boots shouted to the others, who went down to chase soccer players for confusing their hideout with a soccer field, their war with a sport. They are not usually as dangerous as those that hit, but they smell the same.

“The ultras are like that” and “there is no ultra small” could be football phrases, why not. Or from an amateur who confuses it with simple entertainment. Or of those who protect the very simple, the violent, either by allowing them a preferential place in the stadium or a space of honor in editorials. “May each stick hold its ultra”. But no one dares to take others for cowards because sometimes there is only one dignified way to leave your own stadium and that is to leave scared.

