What do you start your racing career with? A kicked-off 3-series? Or an MX-5 maybe? The disadvantage of these cars is that they were born as good street cars. You can also go for the Radical loafer. It is now also available with the XXR package. You can recognize it by the LMP-like fin on top. This even allows you to participate in various Radical championships worldwide.

Specifications of the Radical SR1 XXR

The SR1 XXR gets the latest version of Radical’s 1.3-liter four-cylinder. For example, the company changed the connecting rods and mounted a lighter ignition. Radical informs TopGear that the power output is the same as that of the regular SR1. That means a power of 182 hp. The top speed will therefore have to be around 220 km/h.

The engine warms up faster (which is useful for a track day) and instead of every six hours, you now have to change the oil every ten hours. In addition, the XXR gets semi-slick tires, adjustable suspension, a limited-slip differential and a switch to adjust the brake balance.

More stability

“The XXR model is slightly faster, but the main difference is that the performance is easier to get out of the car. In addition, it maintains the ultimate speed through better engine behavior, revised setup and better stability,” Radical Motorsport tells TopGear.

The Radical SR1 XXR is now available to order through Radical Motorsports itself or through one of the brand’s dealers. You will be told the price there. The company expects to begin production of the upgraded version in the summer of 2023.