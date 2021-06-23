After a manhunt and a futile combed through Limburg forest, the tension in Belgium came to an end on Sunday after the disappearance of soldier Jürgen Conings, sniper with extreme right-wing sympathies. His remains were found in a forest. He was identified as a “potentially dangerous terrorist” as early as February, but the Ministry of Defense took no action due to errors and staff shortages. This allowed Conings to take heavy weapons from a depot; in a farewell letter he threatened the Flemish virologist Marc Van Ranst. The mission ended in suicide.

This was a lone gunman – but it is rumbling in many places in European armies and law enforcement. In southern Spain, a former officer committed an undisguised racist murder on a Moroccan immigrant. After a quarrel on a terrace, the former soldier went home, changed his clothes, grabbed a weapon, challenged the victim and shot him.

On Monday, hundreds of disgruntled police officers blocked in Portugal the streets of Lisbon and demanded the resignation of their boss, the Minister of the Interior. Officers on duty let their colleagues do it. The Police Club Moviemento Zero (with the zero of ‘zero tolerance’) arose in 2019 out of grievances about poor working conditions in Lisbon’s suburbs, but was quickly drawn to it by the far right.

Last year, a German army commando unit was disbanded after far-right incidents. It was about more than love for neo-Nazi rock music and the Nazi salute at parties: illegal possession of weapons was also charged. Franco A., a young elite soldier who assumed the identity of a Syrian asylum seeker in 2015, is under trial in the Federal Republic. With an attack in disguise, he aimed to increase racial tensions and create chaos, and then put things in order with far-right officers. according to The New York Times A. is the first German soldier since 1945 to be charged with terrorism.

from the portrait of the newspaper speaks an intelligent young man who fears the population of Europe since the migrant crisis of 2015 and cleverly laughs his dubious remarks as irony. Grandfather was a Nazi during WWII; grandson inherited his copy of Mein Kampf. Not a raw skinhead, but a talented exchange student at the French officer academy Saint-Cyr. When his final thesis was rejected as racist by a concerned supervisor, A. quickly wrote a new one, got his diploma and started a career in the Bundeswehr.

Then France. This spring there was a fuss about opinion pieces by twenty retired generals and a thousand lower-ranking soldiers in the conservative weekly Valeurs Actuelles. In a letter to President Macron, they warned of the “disintegration” of the homeland through Islamism and decolonial identity politics, yes, of a “civil war” that could kill thousands. Marine Le Pen promptly supported the generals. More worrying for Macron was that much of French public opinion publieke the tenor endorsed; more than four in five French believe that ‘the laws of the Republic’ do not apply to the entire territory – in other words, that suburbs are turning into jungles. Almost one in two French people allow the army to intervene with their own hands to guarantee national security, even without political orders.

Every story is different, every country has military traditions, but some patterns are evident. First of all, there is occupational sociology; military, police and customs recruit tough white men, leading to strongholds of racism and discrimination. The Amsterdam fire brigade is a well-known example.

There is also a party political dimension. In general, soldiers and other law enforcement officers feel more at home with conservative and right-wing values ​​such as order, honor and homeland than with left-wing and liberal values ​​of equality, openness and progress. No problem; rather the right career choice.

Yet something breaks at this point. There has always been a reactionary undercurrent in the French army. But that in 2017 four out of ten soldiers (and more than five in ten police officers) voted for Le Pen in the first round of the presidential election is a lot. When only the far right still claims the values ​​of security and homeland, the link with the middle is lost and – certainly in the current social media dynamics – radicalization threatens. That’s how you get dangerous figures like Franco A.: people in uniform who defend their country but see themselves as at war with the values ​​they are supposed to defend.

Luke of Middelaar is a political philosopher, historian and professor of EU law (Leiden).

