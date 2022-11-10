The fact that the other is weak does not make you strong. Florestan.

Yesterday I spoke to you about the hardening of López Obrador’s speech that has turned the insult to the opponent into a daily tool, devaluing the political dialogue and what he claims to care so much about: the presidential investiture.

And I told him, quoting Dr. José Antonio Lozano Díez, that the loss of language, its poverty, reduces the capacity for reflection and thought, weakens dialogue and, therefore, democratic systems, affects freedom, promotes social decline. and its vulgarization.

For this reason, given the undeniable poverty of language, it has reduced their capacity for reflection and thought, weakening dialogue and, therefore, democratic systems, affecting freedom, which is seen as a revolution of consciences.

We are in that process as confirmed every morning from the Treasury room of his palace.

Today, having become the main promoter of Sunday’s march against his political reform, he has resorted to insults and not ideas, insults and not arguments, which undoubtedly inflames his parishioners, but forgetting that Mexico we are many more than just yours, we are all.

This behavior is part of the inevitable process of the end of the government that is inexorably approaching and even though López Obrador is a president different from his predecessors in terms of the exercise of that position and of power, that terminal phase, the origin of all crises, is inevitable.

As of today, he has one year, ten months and twenty days left in his presidency, a period in which he will harden and radicalize more, a phase that has already begun.

PATCHWORK

1. ADJUSTMENT.- The Bank of Mexico is about to lose one of its best and most solid letters, to Gerardo Esquivel. The president is going to propose him as his candidate for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank, since he withdrew Alicia Bárcena’s. Esquivel would make an extraordinary role at the head of the IDB. The point is that this position is approved by the president of the United States. I hope that López Obrador has already ironed it out with Joe Biden, if not, why expose him?

2. ULTIMATUM.- Ricardo Monreal denounced that in Morena the war against him designed by foreign advisers has increased and he wrote: Claudia stops your pack, no more division. And she let it be seen that in December she would step down from Morena, which I don’t see, because his government positions in the Senate depend on that: presidency of the Jucopo and the coordination of his caucus; Y

3. BIRTHS.- I have told him that the country is on fire and the Court is alienated, when it mounts a case that seeks to prohibit births in official spaces because it affects religious freedom. In this sense comes the project of Juan Luis González Alcántara Carrancá. What follows is to prohibit the offerings of the dead, With that they distract from the bottom of the earrings.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

#radicalization #rise