Thuringia’s Minister of the Interior, Georg Maier, complained to the taz that some of the anti-vaccine groups were “ideologically hardened”.

BERLIN taz | Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) warns of possible attacks by militant vaccine opponents: “We must assume that there are forces among those who oppose vaccination who do not shy away from carrying out an attack on a vaccine warehouse,” Maier told the taz. Therefore the vaccine depots would be protected by the police.

“The ideological hardening of some of the anti-vaccination groups is very great, radicalization has taken place,” stated Maier, who is currently also chairman of the conference of interior ministers. During the demonstrations, they would appear particularly questionable, for example with a Star of David that reads “not vaccinated”. That is a “monstrous trivialization of the Nazi crimes”.

Maier also expressed great concern that the ability of right-wing extremists to connect to the middle of society is increasing sharply as a result of the corona pandemic. Just because of the size of the assemblies of the so-called “lateral thinkers” movement, he sees a new dimension in this connectivity, said the minister.

“Right-wing extremists always try to connect to the middle of society,” Maier told the taz. “And the dimension in which this connectivity is now conceivable – I have to say: Wow, that’s great.” That fills him “really with concern and leads to the assessment that democracy is no longer under pressure as it has been for a long time” .

Maier is in favor of the AfD as a whole party being classified nationwide by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist. “I see the AfD as the parliamentary arm of right-wing extremism,” Maier told the taz. “And if you think about it further, yes: that would make sense, I think that’s right.”

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is currently examining the AfD as a party as a whole, and a decision is expected in January. Björn Höcke’s current “wing” has already been classified as proven right-wing extremist, the youth organization “Junge Alternative” as a suspected case. Individual state associations such as Thuringia and Brandenburg are already being monitored by the state offices.